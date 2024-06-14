Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Holdings Lessened by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $28,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 27,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 28,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 58,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 734,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,590,000 after purchasing an additional 44,874 shares during the period. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,779,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,501. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.61 and a twelve month high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

