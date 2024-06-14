Urbana (TSE:URB) Shares Down 0.4%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.52 and last traded at C$5.52. 108 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.54.

Urbana Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.19. The stock has a market cap of C$55.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Urbana (TSE:URB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Urbana had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 76.81%. The business had revenue of C$50.45 million during the quarter.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

