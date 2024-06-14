Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several analysts have commented on UPBD shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UPBD

Insider Transactions at Upbound Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.68 per share, with a total value of $30,403.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Upbound Group by 232.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Upbound Group Stock Down 3.0 %

Upbound Group stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.03. Upbound Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Upbound Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -321.74%.

About Upbound Group

(Get Free Report

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.