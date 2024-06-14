Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.14.
Several analysts have commented on UPBD shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Upbound Group in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Upbound Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on UPBD
Insider Transactions at Upbound Group
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in Upbound Group during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Upbound Group by 232.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.
Upbound Group Stock Down 3.0 %
Upbound Group stock opened at $31.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.03. Upbound Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $36.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.
Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Upbound Group had a positive return on equity of 33.40% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. Upbound Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upbound Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.
Upbound Group Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -321.74%.
About Upbound Group
Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Upbound Group
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.