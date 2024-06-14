UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Petredis Investment Advisors LLC

Petredis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,984 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $16,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX now owns 1,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,752 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 1,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of UNH stock traded up $4.23 on Thursday, reaching $497.30. 4,410,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,161,901. The stock has a market cap of $457.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $492.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.70.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Baird R W raised UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.75.

View Our Latest Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.