United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UTHR. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.22.

United Therapeutics Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $287.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.77. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $288.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $677.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics will post 24.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 1,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.85, for a total value of $404,947.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,860.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total transaction of $835,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $30,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,128 shares of company stock valued at $42,998,845 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

