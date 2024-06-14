United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,221,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,981 shares during the quarter. United Airlines makes up approximately 2.7% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $50,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JB Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. NWI Management LP boosted its position in United Airlines by 69.6% during the third quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 195,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,249,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in United Airlines by 318.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.89.

Insider Activity at United Airlines

In related news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.07. 5,455,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,324,542. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

