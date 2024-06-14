Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UL. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Argus increased their target price on Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Unilever Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.28. 2,723,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,834,217. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $56.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average is $49.98.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4556 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 56.78%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

