Ultra (UOS) Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges

Ultra (UOS) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 15.7% against the US dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $51.14 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,781.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.93 or 0.00649786 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00045291 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00075991 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00011127 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000225 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001228 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.13934286 USD and is up 0.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,870,317.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.