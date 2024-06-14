UBS Group Raises Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target to $40.00

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 1.3 %

KDP opened at $34.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,880,000 after acquiring an additional 487,589 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 698,665 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after purchasing an additional 509,393 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

