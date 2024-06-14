UBS Group Boosts Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $147.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $116.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRGP. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.58.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $120.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.21. Targa Resources has a one year low of $69.86 and a one year high of $122.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $115.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Analysts forecast that Targa Resources will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $304,083.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,691 shares of company stock worth $4,894,563. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 111.2% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

