TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on shares of TRX Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

TRX Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRX opened at $0.41 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.49. The stock has a market cap of $113.52 million, a P/E ratio of 40.74 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average of $0.40.

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. TRX Gold had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. Research analysts expect that TRX Gold will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of TRX Gold

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TRX Gold stock. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of TRX Gold Co. (NYSE:TRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 291,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of TRX Gold at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project that comprises a single Special Mining License covering an area of 16.04 square kilometers and 12 Prospecting Licenses covering 98.19 square kilometers located in north-central Tanzania.

