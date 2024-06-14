Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $222.00 to $219.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $207.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.26. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 17.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 31.20%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total value of $1,064,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock worth $3,980,827 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,132,313,000 after buying an additional 148,012 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,743,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,702,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158,979 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $560,451,000 after purchasing an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $595,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,886 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

