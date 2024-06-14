Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Tiptree Stock Performance

TIPT opened at $16.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market cap of $614.23 million, a PE ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.30. Tiptree has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $498.22 million for the quarter.

Tiptree Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Tiptree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $27,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 192,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tiptree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tiptree during the fourth quarter worth about $14,894,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in Tiptree by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 395,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 41,277 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiptree by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 884,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,817,000 after acquiring an additional 129,529 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tiptree by 3.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Tiptree by 9.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

