Threshold Trading Down 18.5% Over Last Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 13th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $283.92 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,713,812,640.487762 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02952808 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $7,398,847.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

