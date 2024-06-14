Thomas L. Fletcher Sells 2,000 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fox Factory Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $117.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter worth $309,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 3.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 42.3% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,985 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

