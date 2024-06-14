Thomas L. Fletcher Sells 2,000 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Fox Factory Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.71. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $37.98 and a twelve month high of $117.68.
Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.58 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.67.
Fox Factory Company Profile
Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.
