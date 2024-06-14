Thomas J. Spoerel Sells 300 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total value of $71,793.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,876.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $231.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The company has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.93.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Several research firms have commented on BDX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.