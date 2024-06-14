The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,474,053 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 238,784 shares during the period. The Cigna Group comprises about 0.5% of Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.60% of The Cigna Group worth $4,034,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,727,729 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,314,068,000 after buying an additional 97,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,422,657,000 after buying an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,006,348,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,244,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $928,056,000 after buying an additional 181,385 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total transaction of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,193 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W raised shares of The Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.87.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CI

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $334.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,955. The company has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $344.88 and its 200-day moving average is $327.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.98%.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.