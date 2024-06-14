The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CI. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.87.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $334.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $344.88 and a 200-day moving average of $327.80. The stock has a market cap of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.53. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $253.95 and a 52-week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total transaction of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 6,338 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.11, for a total value of $2,250,687.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,597,455.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 1,000 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,635.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,193 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,326 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

