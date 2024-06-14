Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.37) Per Share (NASDAQ:TNYA)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 10th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin expects that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tenaya Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.61) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenaya Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.77) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Tenaya Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Tenaya Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of TNYA stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. Tenaya Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The stock has a market cap of $293.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.18.

Tenaya Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenaya Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 2,635.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 240,436 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Tenaya Therapeutics by 501.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 104,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 86,769 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 194.5% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 363,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 240,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 10.7% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,718,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,132,000 after buying an additional 651,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenaya Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through gene editing, cellular regeneration, and gene addition. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy which is in phase 1 clinical trial; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction which is in phase 1 clinical trial; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy which is in preclinical stage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.