Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $2.85 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Teck Resources in a research note issued on Sunday, June 9th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.85 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.51. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.18 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.31). Teck Resources had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TECK. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Teck Resources from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.86.

Teck Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

Teck Resources stock opened at $47.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.49. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $55.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.61.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

See Also

