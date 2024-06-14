Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) dropped 5.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.32. Approximately 1,767,205 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,609,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGB has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $654.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.89 million. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 36,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,620,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 1,394,848 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,141,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after buying an additional 566,414 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taseko Mines

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.