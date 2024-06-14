Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL) Shares Down 4.5%

Taiga Building Products Ltd. (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.18 and last traded at C$3.20. Approximately 35,949 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average daily volume of 9,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.35.

Taiga Building Products Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$408.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.12.

Taiga Building Products (TSE:TBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$393.63 million during the quarter. Taiga Building Products had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 3.64%.

About Taiga Building Products

Taiga Building Products Ltd. operates as a wholesale distributor of building products in Canada and the United States. It offers dimension lumber; panel products, such as plywood, particle board, and oriented strand board products; and allied and treated products, such as roofing materials, moldings, composite decking, and polyethylene sheeting products, as well as batt and foam insulation, flooring, and engineered and treated wood products.

