T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Bank of America from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TMUS. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.36.

TMUS stock opened at $175.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $127.72 and a 1 year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total transaction of $30,548,250.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 683,320,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,055,551,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.06, for a total value of $30,548,250.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 683,320,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,055,551,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $1,809,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,714,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,921,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,143,680,180. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,356 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

