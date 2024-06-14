T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Acquired by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,795 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $15,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,071 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,695 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,444,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.64. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.72 and a fifty-two week high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.36.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total transaction of $773,054.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.20, for a total value of $3,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,124 shares in the company, valued at $74,765,836.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,110,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,437,067. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

