T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives $190.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $190.36.

Several research firms recently commented on TMUS. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $23,102,099.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,752,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,280,341,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total transaction of $23,102,099.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 671,752,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,280,341,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,921,280 shares of company stock worth $1,143,680,180. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 176 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 63.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $175.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $127.72 and a 52-week high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

