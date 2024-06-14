Sylogist (TSE:SYZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.00

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$10.00 and last traded at C$9.91, with a volume of 17550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.70.
SYZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 target price on shares of Sylogist and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners boosted their target price on shares of Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.
Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Sylogist had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of C$16.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.1501336 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Sylogist’s payout ratio is 200.00%.
In other news, Director Tracy Edkins acquired 3,222 shares of Sylogist stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,996.82. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides mission-critical software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers SylogistMission constituent relationship management system, which includes donor management, fundraising, volunteer management, and program delivery; and enterprise resource management, such as accounting and financial management, grant and award management, budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and reporting, and support and training.
