S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 407.7% from the May 15th total of 14,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in S&W Seed stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,070,637 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 139,701 shares during the period. S&W Seed accounts for about 2.1% of Wynnefield Capital Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wynnefield Capital Inc. owned approximately 9.46% of S&W Seed worth $4,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

S&W Seed Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANW remained flat at $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,802. The company has a market cap of $11.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $1.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.32 million during the quarter. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 33.78% and a negative net margin of 36.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&W Seed in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

