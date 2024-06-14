Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $49.81

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.81 and last traded at $48.41, with a volume of 23557 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.11.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

