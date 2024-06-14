Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.31 and last traded at $5.24. Approximately 1,663,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,667,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOVA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded Sunnova Energy International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.88.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $678.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average of $8.12.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $161,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Free Report)

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.