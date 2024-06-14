Substratum (SUB) Trading 42.4% Higher Over Last Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 33.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 42.4% higher against the dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $191.82 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00011614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010427 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,764.49 or 0.99961474 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00012264 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00004921 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.14 or 0.00090038 BTC.

About Substratum

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. It was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00035908 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.01 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.