StockNews.com Lowers Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) to Sell

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ERO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ventum Cap Mkts lowered shares of Ero Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Ero Copper from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Ero Copper

Ero Copper Stock Down 1.2 %

ERO traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $20.62. The company had a trading volume of 237,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ero Copper has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.20.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ero Copper had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ero Copper

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ero Copper during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.