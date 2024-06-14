StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CVR opened at $15.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 0.14. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.85 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative net margin of 14.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.55%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Further Reading

