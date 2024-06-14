StockNews.com Downgrades Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Compugen from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Compugen Stock Up 0.5 %

CGEN stock opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The firm has a market cap of $177.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.71. Compugen has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $3.03.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Compugen will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compugen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Compugen during the first quarter worth $32,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Compugen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 350,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Compugen during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

