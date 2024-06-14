StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SIEB opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.93. Siebert Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.62.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.70 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 12.97%.

Siebert Financial Company Profile

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers self-directed trading, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, stock loan, equity compensation plans, wealth management, and financial advisory services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

