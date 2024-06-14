StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Kamada in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Kamada Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of KMDA opened at $5.10 on Tuesday. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $6.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.15 million, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.06.

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Kamada had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.01 million. Equities research analysts predict that Kamada will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 29,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kamada by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 56,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kamada by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,325,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. manufactures and sells plasma-derived protein therapeutics. Its commercial products include KAMRAB/KEDRAB for treating prophylaxis of rabies; CYTOGAM for Prophylaxis of Cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplants; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; GLASSIA for intravenous AATD; KAMRHO (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KAMRHO (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and Echis coloratus and Vipera palaestinae Antiserum for the treatment of snake bite.

