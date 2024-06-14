StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Dynatronics Price Performance

Shares of DYNT stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.40. Dynatronics has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Dynatronics alerts:

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 13.07% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The company had revenue of $7.66 million during the quarter.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.