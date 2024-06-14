StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Avinger alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Avinger

Avinger Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGR opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. Avinger has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Research analysts expect that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.