StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Avinger
Avinger Price Performance
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($1.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 million. Research analysts expect that Avinger will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Avinger Company Profile
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avinger
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Offers a Prime Buying Opportunity
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The FOMC Decision Means Higher Prices for Stocks This Summer
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Here’s Why Analysts Boosted Walmart Stock’s Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.