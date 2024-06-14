StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.37. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $2.90.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

