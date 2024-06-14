StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ANSS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $320.00.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $325.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $327.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.80. ANSYS has a 1-year low of $258.01 and a 1-year high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $466.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $382,884,000 after purchasing an additional 805,657 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,329,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,144,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $128,089,000. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

