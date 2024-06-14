Steve Wadey Acquires 32 Shares of QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey acquired 32 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.82) per share, with a total value of £146.24 ($186.22).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 42 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 365 ($4.65) per share, with a total value of £153.30 ($195.21).

On Tuesday, April 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 42 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.52) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($189.86).

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 456.20 ($5.81) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 380.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 354.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,900.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 292.20 ($3.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 428.40 ($5.46).

QinetiQ Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from QinetiQ Group’s previous dividend of $2.60. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,333.33%.

QQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.75) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QinetiQ Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 457.50 ($5.83).

Get Our Latest Research Report on QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.