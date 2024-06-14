Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Stepan Trading Down 0.7 %

Stepan stock opened at $85.28 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.74 and a 200 day moving average of $88.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 0.83. Stepan has a 12-month low of $63.60 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Stepan will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Stepan

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Stepan by 2,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the first quarter worth $36,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 277.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Stepan in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

