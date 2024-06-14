Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM) Short Interest Up 98.2% in May

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a growth of 98.2% from the May 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SETM traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964. Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (NASDAQ:SETM – Free Report) by 234.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.52% of Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF

The Sprott Energy Transition Materials ETF (SETM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund supports the global move to cleaner energy by tracking an index of US and foreign companies related to energy transition materials. Securities are selected based on revenue and weighted by market-cap.

