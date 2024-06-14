SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,604 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 6.9% of Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. owned 0.23% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $43,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.67. 1,493,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,344. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.78 and a 52-week high of $79.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.60 and its 200 day moving average is $70.06.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

