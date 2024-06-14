SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $65.53

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.53 and last traded at $65.50, with a volume of 224009 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.39.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.23.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

