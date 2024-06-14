Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON) Short Interest Down 50.0% in May

Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ SOHON traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $19.20. 1,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,397. Sotherly Hotels has a twelve month low of $18.70 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.5156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.74%. This is a positive change from Sotherly Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.

