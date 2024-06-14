Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC) Short Interest Update

Solar Integrated Roofing Co. (OTCMKTS:SIRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the May 15th total of 222,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 260,147,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Solar Integrated Roofing Stock Performance

Solar Integrated Roofing has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $2.70.

Solar Integrated Roofing Company Profile

Solar Integrated Roofing Corp. provides integrated, single-source solar power and roofing systems installation services for commercial and residential properties in the United States. It offers battery backup, electric vehicle charging, roofing, and related HVAC/electrical contracting works; and sells solar panels.

