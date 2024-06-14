SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

SoftBank Group Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. SoftBank Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.70 and a beta of 1.15.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a negative return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that SoftBank Group will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. provides telecommunication services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Investment Business of Holding Companies, SoftBank Vision Funds, SoftBank, Arm, and Other segments. The company offers mobile communications and solutions to enterprise customers, and broadband services to retail customers; and sells mobile devices and software tools, as well as related services.

