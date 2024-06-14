Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Short Interest Up 199.9% in May

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 956,100 shares, an increase of 199.9% from the May 15th total of 318,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 448,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of SNPO stock remained flat at $10.74 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 222,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The firm has a market cap of $822.04 million, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.10. Snap One has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06.
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $246.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.89 million. Snap One had a positive return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Snap One will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap One by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap One by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 184,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap One by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,639,000 after buying an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Snap One by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart-living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
