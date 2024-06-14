Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,300 shares, a growth of 1,076.1% from the May 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Smart for Life Stock Performance
SMFL traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 353,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,434. Smart for Life has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $337,700.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.02.
About Smart for Life
