Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Smart for Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 409,300 shares, a growth of 1,076.1% from the May 15th total of 34,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Smart for Life Stock Performance

SMFL traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 353,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,434. Smart for Life has a 52 week low of $2.27 and a 52 week high of $77.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.44. The stock has a market cap of $337,700.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers.

