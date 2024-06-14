SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Receives $69.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

SKYW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of SkyWest from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $77.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average of $62.94. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $36.58 and a 1 year high of $84.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 1.92.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.07 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SkyWest will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Eric Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $402,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,198.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James L. Welch sold 7,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $598,361.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Eric Woodward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $402,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 48,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,198.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,451 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

